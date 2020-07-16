With rise in Covid cases, Surat to add 1,570 beds in 2 hospitals

As many as 160 patients were discharged in a day, taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,908. (Representational) As many as 160 patients were discharged in a day, taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,908. (Representational)

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Surat city will add 1,570 more beds in two different hospitals in the city in coming days, apart from its existing 2,375 beds in various hospitals, according to government officials.

“At present, Surat city has 2,375 beds at New Civil Hospital (NCH), SMIMER and 40 private hospitals for Covid treatment. As on Wednesday, there are around 1,579 patients undergoing treatment in these hospitals. As many as 770 beds are still lying vacant… The stem cell hospital with 745 beds will get ready by July 20, while another 800-bed hospital will be ready by August 15,” said state finance secretary Milind Torwane on Wednesday, while addressing media persons along with Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani.

Total Covid-19 cases in Surat city have gone up to 7,540 with 173 more testing positive on Wednesday, while four succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 333. As many as 160 patients were discharged in a day, taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,908.

Torwane added, “Tocilizumab injection needed for critical patients is available in sufficient quantity. The expert doctors committee formed by the government to look into the supply of such injections demand put forward by private hospitals, has till now received 250 applications from patients’ relatives… Surat city will get 50 more such injections per day from Gandhinagar.”

Apart from hospitals, seven community isolation centres, two of them with oxygen facilities, cater to patients with mild symptoms, he added.

Pointing out that people associated with diamond and textile industries are majorly affected, Surat Municipal Commissioner said, “People involved in both the industries return after visiting other parts of the country and continue with their regular work, without following quarantine guidelines. In diamond industry, 1,500 positive cases have been reported while in textile sector, 1,300 workers tested positive. We have advised both the industry people to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).”

“We are getting good response from the public through our 120 Dhanvantri raths and 104 call medical facility. When it was started, 25 patients were treated daily on an average through Dhanvatri raths but today around 25,000 people report to the raths with cold, cough and fever. Similarly, the calls received on 104 services have gone up to 100 per day from around 5 calls earlier.”

