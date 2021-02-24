With posters and video appeals, a daughter searches for 75-yr-old farmer missing since R-Day

A 75-year-old farmer, Zorawar Singh, from Khanna’s Ekolaha village is untraceable since Republic Day. The marginal farmer with 1.5 acres land was part of the farmers’ protests since October 1 last year when the rail roko began in Punjab. Zorawar was in regular contact with his daughter till January 26, but has been incommunicado since.

His daughter, Paramjeet Kaur has now pasted 5,000 posters at Singhu and Tikri border asking about information about his whereabourts. “He had gone to Singhu border on November 26 and never came back after that,” she said.

Zorawar, who was a member of BKU (Rajewal), also played folk instrument Tumbi and used to mobilise people from his area to join the protests, Paramjeet Kaur, said.

The daughter added, ‘’He used to sleep on tracks when rail roko was going on in Punjab in October. From Khanna rail line, he went to Fatehgarh Sahib and later to Singhu border. I used to go at dharnas on a regular basis to tell him to come back home.”

According to Paramjeet, “On November 26, he went to Delhi along with other farmers. He never used a cell phone, so I used got to know about him from farmers of neighbouring villages. Ever since he went to Singhu border, he never came back, though many villagers asked him to go home for a few days and come back again. On January 22, I myself visited Singhu border to meet him. He told me that he will come back once we win the war against farm laws and told me that he was in good health and I should not worry about him.”

Paramjeet said that no villager has seen him at the morcha or heard from him after the Republic Day. She added that his name is not even among the list of arrested persons. “We are not getting any information about him. I am very upset,” the farmer’s daughter said crying.

Paramjeet has a 5-year-old son who used to live with her father due to some marital dispute. Last year her mother, Gurmeet Kaur, had also passed away. Her elder brother also lives in the same village and a younger sister is married.

However, Paramjeet is the one who has been visiting Singhu border along with her son to inquire about her father. She came back to the village Tuesday evening without getting any clue.

Paramjeet has also recorded a video sharing details about her father with his picture and asking people to provide details about his father in case they have.

When contacted BKU (Rajewal) leader Onkar Singh said, “Paramjeet had called me. We are also asking people to give us details, and we will be helping her in the best possible way. Already our team of lawyers is here to help people.”

Announcements regarding Zorawar Singh have been made from the Singhu stage a couple of times, told Paramjeet Kaur and his posters have been pasted at many places around that border.

For now, all that she knows that he, according to some villagers near the Singhu morcha, her father had taken the route which witnessed a lathicharge later. “One villager told me that many people were walking by foot as they had no idea as to where to go and my father was also in that group, after that no one saw him again,” she added.

Prem Singh Bhangu, president of Kul Hind Kisan Federation’s Punjab unit and also head of legal cell of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, “If anyone else is missing, their family members must approach us and if anyone has reached home, family members should inform us. SKM is here to help each and every farmer and we will be applying for bails of farmers one by one.”