With parts of Maharashtra flooded, Marathwada, Vidarbha still wait for rain

At a time when Western Maharashtra and parts of Konkan are reeling under floods, Vidarbha and Marathwada are yet to receive rainfall in the catchment areas of dams.

Advertising

Several dams in these regions still have zero water level.

Worst off is the Amravati division in Vidarbha, where the water level in 446 dams is at 23.63 per cent. In Aurangabad division in Marathwada, 964 dams have a water level of 26.8 per cent. In the Marathwada region, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Parbhani are the most severely hit.

Dams in which the water level is zero are Manjara, Majalgaon, Yeldhari, Siddheshwar, Lower Terna, Sina Kolegaon and Lower Dudhna in Maharathwada.

Advertising

Dina dam in Gadchiroli and Khadadpurna in Buldhana also have zero water level, while Totladoh in Nagpur has water level of 1.2 per cent, triggering alarm in parts of Vidarbha.

Across Maharashtra, the water level in 3,267 dams is at 23,732.81 Million cubic metres — 58.03 per cent. The maximum water capacity of these dams together is 40,897.95 Mcum. The figure this year is higher than last year’s 52.16 per cent.

But in Amravati and Nagpur divisions, the water level in dams is lower than last year. In Amravati, the figure this year is 23.63 per cent, way below last year’s 35.43 per cent. In the Nagpur division, the water level is 33.26 per cent this year, while last year it was 36.56 per cent.

Due to low rainfall, the sowing of cash crop cotton has been delayed in Vidarbha.

In Yavatmal district, water level in Bemble dam is 18.27 per cent; Isapur 13.82 per cent; Arunawati 11.8 per cent, and Pus 20.67 per cent. Last year, the corresponding figures were 43.67 per cent; 41.83 per cent; 34.48 per cent and 98.65 per cent respectively.

However, farmers believe rain stretching past September can help them tackle the water crisis.

In Nashik and Pune, water level in dams is better than last year’s. In Nashik, the figure this year is 57.59 per cent, up from last year’s 46.49 per cent. In Pune, the water level is 84.03 per cent, while last year it was 72.63 per cent.

The average rainfall across the state has ensured farmers don’t have to go for dopar perni (second sowing) of Khariff.

The dams overflowing are Barvi, Terna, Panshet, Warana, Bhima Ujjani, Khadakvasla, Kadwas, Asolamendha and Waghad.

A revenue department official said, “IMD reports predict a prolonged monsoon. If the rain continues till September and is widespread, we hope it will bring some relief to Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha.”

The official said the real concern was not drinking water but agriculture. “Another worry relates to a drastic change in the rain pattern. The intensity of rain as witnessed in Western Maharashtra at 400 mm does not auger well for agriculture. Excess flooding of fields damages crops.”