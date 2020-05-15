With over 85,000 Covid cases, India crosses China tally

A Delhi police barricading at a COVID-19 containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A Delhi police barricading at a COVID-19 containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The number of confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in India overtook that of China on Friday night as states began to report their new numbers for the day.

Maharashtra reported 1576 new cases on Friday, while Tamil Nadu discovered 385 and Gujarat 340. That was enough for India, which had 81,970 cases on Thursday, to go past China’s figure of 84,032.

All the states in India were yet to report their final numbers for the day. Some states like Delhi and Odisha reveal their numbers only the next morning.

China’s numbers have been rising at a snail’s pace for over two months now. New infections have all but stopped. The total infections in China had crossed 80,000 almost three months ago but further spread was controlled, almost overnight.

The cases in India, on the other hand, still seem far from their peak. For the last few days, India has been reporting almost 4,000 cases every day.

There are now only ten countries which have more cases than India — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran.

