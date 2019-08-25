With onset of monsoon, number of Dengue cases go up in Goa

Cases of Dengue are being reported in the aftermath of rains across few pockets in Goa, with a hospital in Vasco reporting seven cases this week. According to local reports from south taluka, the number of dengue cases since August seems to be on the rise at Canacona, bordering Karnataka.

The officials in both the talukas are looking to fogging to ensure it doesn’t spread further. In the last fifteen days, Goa has seen incessant rains with water still accumulated in various places. Municipal Chairman Nandadeep told reporters that the municipal authorities have begun work to ensure the water pockets are identified and also fogging is done on priority basis in southern suburbs of Goa.

The officials have cited the accumulation of water too as the reason along with stretches where the village still suffers from open defecation.

According to officials at the secretariat, the cases of vector-borne diseases are being monitored and sufficient resources dispatched to ensure that the villages are cleared of accumulated water, and also awareness is being brought. While the government seems to have control over several other illnesses, the figures for vector-borne diseases have been a battle.

According to the government survey reports, 283 cases were tested positive for dengue and a total of 57 cases of Chikungunya stand confirmed for 2018.