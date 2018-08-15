With no ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh sees peaceful Independence Day

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending the Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. (Source: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending the Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. (Source: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today led the state in the Independence Day celebrations which passed off peacefully, including in Kasganj where the district administration had denied permission for a ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

The governor unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior officials at the Raj Bhawan and received the guard of honour. He later paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for attaining Independence.

Naik exhorted the people to make all out efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into “Uttam Pradesh”. Chief Minister Adityanth after unfurling the tricolour said the state was marching ahead on the path of development since last year which was “never seen before”.

Highlighting the various schemes and plans for creating employment in the state as well as those aimed at benefitting the poor and weaker sections of society, he said around six crore people in Uttar Pradesh stand to benefit from the government’s health insurance scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He appealed the financially capable citizens to voluntarily opt out from the scheme so as to avoid straining the state’s resources.

“I appeal to those citizens who, maybe are under some lists, but are financially capable, to voluntarily opt out from it. We have to invoke public participation in these schemes. Those families who are financially capable should help us implement these schemes,” Adityanath said.

A home department spokesman here said the Independence Day celebrations passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the state.

In Kasganj, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere as the district administration had denied permission to take out a “Tiranga Yatra” which had led to tension there on the Republic Day, leaving one person dead.

“Two organisations had sought permission from the administration to take out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Independence Day and police recommended that it should not be allowed so as to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” SP Shivhari Meena said.

Kasganj District Magistrate RP Singh said, “There is no relevance of the Tiranga Yatra … various programmes are held in schools, colleges and offices.”

In view of the proposal of the yatra by some organisations, RAF, PAC and civil police was deployed in strength and the district administration put on high alert. During ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Kasganj on Republic Day, 22-year-old Abhishek Gupta alias Chandan, was shot dead by some persons after which a series of violence and arson incidents took place there.

Heavy deployment of forces was put in place in Kasganj to maintain law and order and prohibitory orders were also imposed in the district, police said. Meanwhile, the state government decided to free 72 prisoners on Independence Day.

“These prisoners are poor and helpless and are serving extra term since they are not able to deposit the fine. They may be released after getting the remaining fine amount from social organisations, self-help groups, clubs, and trusts etc,” an official spokesperson said.

