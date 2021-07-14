With new Covid SOPs in place, Haryana schools set to reopen next week

Those students who do not wish to attend school will be allowed to continue their studies in online mode from their respective homes. (File)

Curtailed school timings, name tags on the desks and no sharing of stationery items, lunch boxes and no mid-day meals are among the Standard Operating Procedures that will be followed as schools across Haryana reopen from Class 6 till Class 12 in the coming days.

With new cases of Covid-19 infections recording a drastic fall over the last one month, the State Education Department had announced re-opening of schools in a graded manner. Schools for Classes 9 till 12 will reopen from July 16, and from Class 6 till 8 classes will begin from July 23.

As per the SOPs issued, the classes will be held from 8.30 am till 11.30 am. There will be a minimum gap of six feet between two students. Each desk shall be bearing a name tag of the student and they will not be allowed to share any stationery items among them. There will be no mid-day meal, while only ration will be given to the students.

Those students who do not wish to attend school will be allowed to continue their studies in online mode from their respective homes.

Unlike last time, the Education Department is not insisting on students to get their medical examination certificates to attend school. There will also be monitoring committees constituted to check if the SOPs are being duly followed in the schools. School principal, staff members will also be part of these monitoring committees.

According to the SOPs, students wishing to attend the school would be required to get written consent of their parents.

In each section, there would not be more than 30 students allowed to attend classes on any given day.

All the students, teachers and school staff would be required to go through a thermal scanning at the entry gate of the school. The Education Department has also asked schools to have multiple entry-exit gates to avoid crowding at the time of school’s opening and closing time. Schools have also been asked to keep a gap of a few minutes in closing time for every section to avoid crowding of students.

Schools have also been asked to put up display boards clearly mentioning social distancing norms, hand sanitisation and other Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.