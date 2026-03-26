With modern tech and an old-fashioned oath, Puri’s Jagannath Temple opens treasure trove for first time in 48 years

Officials entered the treasure trove at 12:09 pm — the auspicious time chosen for the process. With the Odisha government deciding to 3D map the jewellery, devotees can now better understand the valuables stored inside. (PTI/File)

A team of 15 people took six hours to complete the inventory of valuables used for daily rituals at the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of the 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple.

The inventory process began on Wednesday after 48 years, with temple officials, the chairman of the high-power committee, servitors, bank officials, an RBI representative and gemmologists among those who witnessed it.

Officials entered the treasure trove at 12:09 pm — the auspicious time chosen for the process. With the Odisha government deciding to 3D map the jewellery, devotees can now better understand the valuables stored inside.

“The valuables were tallied with the 1978 list, when the inventory was last done. In the second phase, an inventory of the valuables stored in the Bahar Bhandar (outer chamber) will be conducted. The process is being done in a transparent manner,” temple chief administrator Arvind Padhee said after the completion of the first phase of the inventory.