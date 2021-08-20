With less responsibilities now, Yediyurappa goes on family trip to the Maldives

After his resignation from the post of chief minister, for the first time, B S Yediyurappa flew off to the Maldives along with his family members for a holiday, said sources close to his family.

The sources told indianexpress.com, Yediyurappa left Bengaluru Wednesday with his son B S Vijayendra, daughters and grandchildren to the Maldives and will return to Bengaluru after three days. “Since 2012, this is the first time Yediyurappa is on a family trip outside the country and it is a short leave from public and political life,” a BJP leader close to Yediyurappa said.

“Normally he spends his free time with his grandchildren and reads books but going for a holiday is a rare occasion for the BJP veteran leader. Yediyurappa has not been living with his whole family for nearly 10-12 years now,” he added.

Last month, days after he resigned, he had hosted a dinner for his family members and friends at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The 78-year-old leader’s decision had surprised most of his family members and close associates because of its suddenness.

“This is probably the first time when Yediyurappa is spending time with his family members without any political tension or responsibilities in his entire career,” the source added.

On July 26, Yediyurappa resigned as the chief minister to make way for Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s family trip comes at a time when Tourism Minister B S Anand Singh is going public over not getting a plum portfolio in the cabinet and even skipped the cabinet meeting Thursday.

The former chief minister had earlier held a meeting with Singh after he hinted that he will resign. Yediyurappa had to pacify Singh, who was also adamant that he would not take part in the Independence Day celebrations in his home district Vijayanagara. Later, he agreed to hoist the national flag.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa said that after Ganesh Chaturthi, he will tour the state to strengthen the party for the next assembly election.