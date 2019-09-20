With judges’ strength going up, SC adds two courtrooms

With more judges set to join it, the Supreme Court has added two courtrooms to its existing infrastructure.

“It is hereby circulated for the information of all concerned that as per the orders of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, two additional courtrooms have been created near the existing court no. 10 which have been numbered as court no. 16 and court no. 17,” an official circular said on Thursday.

The judges’ strength in the Supreme Court was recently increased from 31 to 34, necessitating the additional arrangement.

On Wednesday, the Union government cleared four new names recommended by the SC Collegium — Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy.

They will be sworn in on September 23.