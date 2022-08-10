With JD (U) out of NDA, BJP will depend more on BJD, YSRCP to get key bills passed in RS

August 10, 2022 9:24:29 pm
With the Janata Dal (United) moving out of the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP will now have to depend more on regional outfits like the BJD and the YSR Congress to get key legislations through in Rajya Sabha.
The JD-U has five members in the Rajya Sabha, including deputy chairman Harivansh whose fate now hangs in the balance as he may have to resign since his party has moved out of the ruling alliance.
However, Harivansh may continue in the post going by precedent set by Somnath Chatterjee who remained the Speaker of Lok Sabha even after he was expelled by the CPI(M) from the party in 2008.
The JD(U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha, but the BJP enjoys an absolute majority of its own in the lower house.
Subscriber Only Stories
The BJP does not have a majority of its own in Rajya Sabha, where the saffron party has only 91 members. It has the support of a total of 110 MPs, which includes two independents and the AIADMK (four MPs).
In the 245-member house, the BJP would require the support of 123 for a simple majority, for which it would need the support of three more independents and either the BJD or the YSRCP.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party, which have nine MPs each in Rajya Sabha, have extended their support to the ruling party in getting key legislations passed in the recent past.
Among the eight other MPs of regional parties which are allies of NDA are Ramdas Athawale of RPI-A, Hishey Lachungpa of Sikkim Democratic Front, Birendra Prasad Baishya of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and G K Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).
Wanweiroy Kharlukhi of the National People’s Party, K Vanlalvena of Mizo National Front and Rwngwra Narzary of United People’s Party (Liberal) are also backing the BJP.
Besides, two independent MPs – Ajit Kumar Bhuyan from Assam and Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana – are also with the ruling NDA.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Buds 2 Pro launched: Price and specifications
A millennial watches Forrest Gump: Sorry, this Tom Hanks classic can easily be skipped
Sushil Modi: ‘Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish to become Vice-President. This shows his national ambition’
Ex-partner of Giggs accuses him of headbutting her; Gary Neville’s name also dragged in as waters become murkier
Arjun Kanungo ties the knot with Carla Dennis, see photos
Four in five individuals in Pune experience mental health issues, finds study
NDA shrinking
Majority of Covid samples show more transmissible Omicron sub-variant: Delhi doctors
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Never Before in American History: The FBI Searches a Former President’s Home
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on India ban: SC-mandated panel
PM Modi appreciates Tamil Nadu people, govt for being ‘excellent’ hosts for Chess Olympiad