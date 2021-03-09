With increase in forest fires, Odisha govt forms state-level task force

The panel is also expected to recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention, as well as to conduct assessment of areas affected by forest fires and the loss to wildlife.

The Odisha state government on Monday formed a state-level task force amid growing concern about increasing incidents of forest fires now being reported from across the state. The nine-member task force, chaired by former principal chief conservator of forests Dr Sandeep Tripathi, is entrusted with reviewing the incidents of forest fire, its causes and suggesting improvements in SOPs for better fire management and containing the situation.

The panel is also expected to recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention, as well as to conduct assessment of areas affected by forest fires and the loss to wildlife. “The fire incidents are accentuated because there are huge loads of dry combustible leaves on the forest floor which otherwise would decay after one or two hours of rains in preceding months,” Tripathi told The Indian Express.