With five deaths, Nagpur records highest single-day Covid toll

The region’s death rate, at about 2.8 per cent, is much lower than that of Maharashtra. (Representational) The region’s death rate, at about 2.8 per cent, is much lower than that of Maharashtra. (Representational)

Nagpur saw the highest single-day spike in deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with five patients succumbing to the disease on Friday. This has taken the death toll in the district to 45.

Vidarbha, Amravati, Yavatmal and Washim districts witnessed one death each on Friday, taking the overall death toll in the region to 237, with the highest number of deaths, 99, being recorded in Akola district. Amravati has the third highest death toll of 38, followed by Buldhana (20), Yavatmal (18), Washim (8), Wardha (3), Gondia (3), Bhandara (2) and Gadchiroli (1). Chandrapur has reported no Covid-19 deaths till date.

The region’s death rate, at about 2.8 per cent, is much lower than that of the state.

Overall, the cumulative case tally of the region stands in excess of 8,400. Vidarbha region has a recovery rate of 65 per cent, with over 5,500 patients recovering from the infection.

Meanwhile, the biggest Covid-19 testing lab in the region, at Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital, with a capacity of over 750 daily tests, has been shut till Monday after two technicians tested positive on Friday. The lab caters to Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts.

