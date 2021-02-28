With eyes on bypolls, Gehlot, Pilot present united front at farm rally

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dotasra leave for a farmers’ rally from Jaipur, on Saturday. Express

Days after the Congress in Rajasthan decided to withdraw a Special Leave Petition in Supreme Court regarding disqualification of rebel party MLAs, chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday travelled together to rallies organised against the three farm laws, hinting to a reconciliatory note between the two leaders, whose turf war had pushed the state into a political crisis last year.

The two rallies organised on Saturday in Sri Dungargarh in Bikaner district and Chittorgarh district’s Matrikundiya are also being seen as the party’s start of its preparations for the upcoming by-elections in four Assembly constituencies.

Speaking at the rally in Chittorgarh, Gehlot said, “We are providing interest-free loans to farmers. We have also included cattle rearers now. Solar plants are being installed for farmers. Drinking water and irrigation are also in our priority. You will always find the government standing with you…” said Gehlot.

He also accused the BJP government in the Centre of “waiving off loans of industrialists”.

Pilot said that the public and the Congress should collectively work to make the party candidates victorious in the four by-elections.

“By-elections at four places will soon take place in the state. You and us will have to collectively work to make the candidates of the Congress win. The laws which the Central government has made, are not only against farmers but also against the youth, against the middle class and are a conspiracy to put the entire trading done in mandis at the hand of a handful of people,” said Pilot.