With eye on 2021, TMC unveils platform to connect with youth

Trinamool Youth Congress president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a new platform called “Banglar Yubo Shakti [Bengal’s Youth Power]” to draw in over one lakh youngsters in an effort to tackle the crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Amphan, and rebuild the state.

The platform, according to experts, bears the signature of political strategist Prashant Kishore, who is advising the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. Kishore is behind initiatives such as “Didi Ke Bolo [Talk to Didi]” and “Banglar Gorbo Mamata [Bengal’s Pride Mamata]” that were centred around Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Politics will be there. Elections will be there. Some will win, others will lose. But this is not the time for it. This is a time to get over politics and fight united against Covid-19 and the post-Amphan situation. Time to help Bengal win this twin battle,” Banerjee said in a message on social media.

“The initiative is to reach out to the youths of Bengal, who will be brought together to help Bengal win against Amphan and Covid-19. We will connect directly with over one lakh youths. I will appeal to them to participate in initiatives against Covid-19 and Amphan in their own village and neighbourhood. They can connect with us through our website and register themselves through their name and phone number,” added Banerjee.

According to sources, the initiative will enable the ruling party to gauge the mood of the youth. The party also aims to find new youth leaders through this.

“Didi Ke Bolo” was the first such initiative that allowed lakhs of people to air their grievances and connect with the party. As part of the campaign, party leaders, MLAs and MPs were asked to visit and spend time in villages and neighbourhoods and talk to people about their complaints.

“Banglar Gorbo Mamata”, also a success, was aimed at highlighting the image of Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Trinamool Congress secretary general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee accused the Centre of depriving the state even though the state was facing two crises.

“When our state is faced with the twin crisis of Covid-19 and Amphan, Mamata Banerjee is standing with the people. After the devastation of Amphan roads are being built, houses are being rebuilt. But what did we see? Only Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre. This is when the loss incurred post Amphan devastation is over Rs 1-lakh crore and the state government has already spent over Rs 6,500 crore for relief and reconstruction,” said Chatterjee.

