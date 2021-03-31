With Covid cases rising across Gujarat, churches and dargahs urge caution, low-key celebrations

With a surge in Covid cases across the state, the Catholic church of Gujarat has decided to keep celebrations low-key during the week leading up to Easter on April 4. (Express file photo)

With a surge in Covid cases across the state, the Catholic church of Gujarat has decided to keep celebrations low-key during the week leading up to Easter on Sunday (April 4).

After the state government prohibited large-scale Dhuleti celebrations and also gatherings for Shab-e-barat recently, the Gujarat catholic church will observe Easter with caution. The church, which is relying mostly on livestreaming of the liturgical celebrations for the second consecutive year, will skip a few rituals on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday as part of Covid-19 protocols, and also alter the timing of its Easter vigil on Saturday evening.

In Ahmedabad, the Bishop of the Catholic Church, in a circular, asked churches to omit the ritual of the “washing of the feet” on Maundy Thursday as well as the “kissing of the cross” on Good Friday.

The churches will be allowed to have a physical gathering at 50 per cent capacity up to 200 persons but have been asked to finish the prayer services by 7:30 pm to allow believers to return before curfew hours begin at 9 pm. Churches in Ahmedabad will also follow curfew hours on Saturday instead of the usual midnight vigil.

In Vadodara, while Rosary Church will also follow the same protocol, Don Bosco Church has decided against having physical participation of people and will livestream services on the three key days instead.

Meanwhile, Vadodara’s Karjan-based Hazrat Syed Pir Fiyazuddin alias Gandebawa and Hazrat Pir Faizursul Kalla Sharif has decided to postpone its 77th Urs Mubarak that was to be held on Sunday due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, a press release said. Several dargahs in Vadodara city have also called off their annual Urs celebrations this year.