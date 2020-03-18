With Congress missing, BJP has a field day in Gujarat House

Nitin Patel also said that he would write an email to Gehlot, warning that if anything happened to the MLAs, the Rajasthan government would be held responsible. Nitin Patel also said that he would write an email to Gehlot, warning that if anything happened to the MLAs, the Rajasthan government would be held responsible.

With the Congress missing in action, following the resignation of five of its MLAs, the ruling BJP is going all out to drive home the advantage.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel remarked in the Assembly that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should ensure the well-being of all the 68 Congress MLAs holed up in a Jaipur hotel ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 26.

Hours later, Patel wrote a letter to Gehlot “requesting” him to ensure that the Congress MLAs are “provided with proper medical check-up and given all the medical facilities both for preventive and curative treatment” of the coronavirus.

As the Assembly conducted its two sittings Tuesday without the Opposition party, references to the Congress MLAs kept cropping up during proceedings. Patel also said that he would write an email to Gehlot, warning that if anything happened to the MLAs, the Rajasthan government would be held responsible.

In the first sitting, meanwhile, Budgetary demands of various departments like General Administration, Urban Development, Urban Housing, Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpasar were discussed. All the demands were passed without any opposition.

During the proceedings, BJP MLA from Surat (West), Purnesh Modi, said the Congress MLAs “do not love Gujarat”, their “Madar-e-Watan (motherland)”, and have gone to Rajasthan. ‘Madar-e-Watan’, incidentally, is a scheme launched in the current Budget where the state will contribute an equal share of the sum spent by an NRI for development in Gujarat.

“Even if there is no case of coronavirus in our Madar-e-Watan, Congress members have left Gujarat. They have gone to Rajasthan while showing fear of corona. They have gone to Rajasthan, which is infected by corona. Now, their probability of getting coronavirus infection will increase,” said Modi.

“When they come back, as per rules, they should be kept in an isolation ward for two weeks. They might lose the chance to vote,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also referred to the Congress MLAs during his replies in the Assembly. “We bring people back from coronavirus-infected places like China, Iran and Europe. I don’t know why they have moved from a safe atmosphere to a place where corona is present,” said Patel.

Reacting to the remarks, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani told reporters in Jaipur that Congress MLAs have joined hands to fight BJP’s “Todo-na” virus, in a reference to attempts to break the party.

Asked about remarks that Congress MLAs should be screened for coronavirus on their return, Dhanani said: “The Gujarat government is disobeying its own order by continuing the Assembly to infect it with ‘Todo-na’ virus and jeopardise human lives.”

