With CBI looking for Rajeev Kumar, Oppn poser to Mamata on Modi meet: Why now?

Hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Opposition on Wednesday parties in West Bengal questioned the timing of the meeting.

Claiming that it was but a political meeting, CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said, “This is not a meeting of the two heads of governments. This is nothing but a political meeting. What has Mamata Banerjee been doing for last two-and-a-half years? She did not attend meetings of Niti Aayog and other development boards. She is now saying that she will meet Amit Shah tomorrow (Thursday). This means that let bygones be bygones and there is no need to call out her and her nephew’s name in multiple scams.”

The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and MP from Bengal, Adhir Chowdhury, said “There are times to advocate the state’s need for monetary allocations, but why has she suddenly met the Prime Minister? Now when the CBI is hunting down former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the meeting takes place all of a sudden. This is very curious.”

Kumar, said to be close to Banerjee, has failed to turn up before the CBI on Monday in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. The agency has accused him of tampering with evidence and sheltering influential persons in the multi-crore scam.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Banerjee was making a last-ditch bid to save Kumar.

“Earlier she used to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi on every occasion. She even went on to say that she does not feel the need to respect Modiji as prime minister. She didn’t attend the swearing-in ceremony, NITI Aayog meetings and the meeting of chief ministers. Why is she seeking a meeting with Modiji is anybody’s guess,” Vijayvargiya said.

State minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim dismissed the Opposition allegations. “One administrative head has held a meeting with another administrative head. Mamata Banerjee has said that for the development of the state she had to meet the Prime Minister and seek funds for projects. If she goes, it is a problem for the Opposition. If she does not, it is still a problem for them.”