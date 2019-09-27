With BSF guarded on drone delivery, its DG likely to visit posts in Rajoke village today

A BSF constable near Rajoke village had reported hearing a drone-like buzz in the first week of September, which had promoted the border force and local police to stay extra watchful for about ten days, admitted a BSF official who did not wish to be named. With the agency yet to confirm the use of drone to deliver arms in Tarn Taran, BSF DG V K Johri is expected to visit the area on Friday. He visited border posts in Pathankot on Thursday.

Rajoke, which has 6000 voters, is a village on the Pakistan border with one Punjab Police checkpost and three BSF checkposts — within five km of each other at Pallopati, Rajoke and Nangali — surrounding it.

As the border force prepares for his visit to the village, it is guarded on the drone incident. A BSF official said, “We are not denying it. One of our constable did hear the buzzing sound. It could have been a drone. But it seems impossible that drones came with such a huge consignment. It is a too risky a job to pull off in village like Rajoke, which is strongly guarded. Both BSF and Punjab Police were alerted after the sound was heard and it must had made the job even more difficult. Also, the accused arrested by police were not from Rajoke.”

Sources in the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has claimed that Pakistani drones dropped weapons in series of sorties over the international boundary between August 23 to September 11. The accused allegedly received the drones at Rajoke. “If drones had to land some in Rajoke then these must had been flying somewhere between these three check posts,” said police officer.

The border and the village population is separated by the agricultural fields and a defence drain, which makes outer boundary of populated area of village. The distance between the abadi area from border is not more than two kilometres.

Meanwhile, an NIA team visited Chhabal, where the accused allegedly dumped parts of the drone that failed to take off. One part of the drone is sent to forensic lab and NIA was searching for other parts of the drone in the canal that passes near Chabbal. Sources said that the NIA was also looking of other paraphernalia used by accused in receiving drone.