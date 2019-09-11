With axe in hand, Khattar tells BJP colleague: Will chop off your head

A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar losing his temper at a party colleague and threatening to “chop off his head” went viral Wednesday.

The video, shared by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala showed Khattar addressing a rally with an axe in his hand, conveying the “end of his enemies” when a party leader standing behind him puts a crown on his end.

Angered by the gesture, Khattar turns to him and threatens to “chop off his head”. “Kya kar raha hai? Gardan kat dunga teri (What are you doing? I will chop off your head),” he can be heard saying.

Sharing the video, Surjewala took a dig at the Chief Minister. “Anger and ego are injurious to health. Why does Khattar sahab get angry?” he said.

This is not the first time Khattar has landed in a controversy for losing his temper. In June this year, a video of him pushing aside a man who tried to click a selfie with him outraged many after it went viral on social media.

In the video, the young man was seen touching the Haryana CM’s feet at an event in Karnal before attempting to take a selfie with him. However, a visibly upset Khattar stopped him from clicking a selfie, and pushed him aside.

Haryana is scheduled to go to polls in October this year.