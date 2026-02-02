With allocation seeing 6x jump, cultural agenda spelt out in Budget 2026, : a greater global footprint

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With a six-fold jump in the allocation for the Global Engagement Scheme, from Rs 4.65 crore in the last Budget to Rs 30 crore this time, the Ministry of Culture is seeking a much bigger global footprint. The scheme includes several sub-schemes such as the International Culture Exchange Programme, Project Mausam, Brihattar Bharat, and Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In essence, all of these schemes are aimed at cultural collaboration between India and the world through various multilateral fora and formations. While Project Mausam aims to rekindle maritime ties across the Indian Ocean region, the Brihattar Bharat project mooted by the Ministry aims to trace India’s civilisational influence that runs across 28 countries in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and East Asia.