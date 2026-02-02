With allocation seeing 6x jump, cultural agenda spelt out in Budget 2026, : a greater global footprint

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With a six-fold jump in the allocation for the Global Engagement Scheme, from Rs 4.65 crore in the last Budget to Rs 30 crore this time, the Ministry of Culture is seeking a much bigger global footprint. The scheme includes several sub-schemes such as the International Culture Exchange Programme, Project Mausam, Brihattar Bharat, and Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage.
In essence, all of these schemes are aimed at cultural collaboration between India and the world through various multilateral fora and formations. While Project Mausam aims to rekindle maritime ties across the Indian Ocean region, the Brihattar Bharat project mooted by the Ministry aims to trace India’s civilisational influence that runs across 28 countries in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and East Asia.
This concept highlights the spread of Indian religion, art, language, and traditions, such as Hinduism and Buddhism, creating lasting connections with regions like Cambodia and Tibet. It also encompasses the vast network of Sanskrit inscriptions, temple architecture and religious, and artistic traditions found across Asia.
In fact, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is tasked with running a ‘Brihattar Bharat Programme’ to conduct research on India’s historical, archaeological, and civilizational links with these 28 countries. The initiative serves to strengthen India’s contemporary cultural ties globally by revisiting its shared heritage, at a time when soft power diplomacy and people-to-people ties is India’s new leverage towards building a global image.
Besides, the provision under National Mission for Manuscripts, for activities related to the recently launched Gyan Bharatam Mission which aims to identify manuscripts available in the country, their documentation and access, has got another Rs 60 crore this year, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push towards classical languages.
