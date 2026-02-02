With allocation seeing 6x jump, cultural agenda spelt out in Budget 2026, : a greater global footprint

The scheme includes several sub-schemes such as the International Culture Exchange Programme, Project Mausam, Brihattar Bharat, and Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Written by: Divya A
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 05:52 AM IST
Global Engagement Scheme, International Culture Exchange Programme, Project Mausam, Brihattar Bharat, Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Indian express news, current affairsUnion Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

With a six-fold jump in the allocation for the Global Engagement Scheme, from Rs 4.65 crore in the last Budget to Rs 30 crore this time, the Ministry of Culture is seeking a much bigger global footprint. The scheme includes several sub-schemes such as the International Culture Exchange Programme, Project Mausam, Brihattar Bharat, and Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In essence, all of these schemes are aimed at cultural collaboration between India and the world through various multilateral fora and formations. While Project Mausam aims to rekindle maritime ties across the Indian Ocean region, the Brihattar Bharat project mooted by the Ministry aims to trace India’s civilisational influence that runs across 28 countries in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and East Asia.

This concept highlights the spread of Indian religion, art, language, and traditions, such as Hinduism and Buddhism, creating lasting connections with regions like Cambodia and Tibet. It also encompasses the vast network of Sanskrit inscriptions, temple architecture and religious, and artistic traditions found across Asia.

In fact, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is tasked with running a ‘Brihattar Bharat Programme’ to conduct research on India’s historical, archaeological, and civilizational links with these 28 countries. The initiative serves to strengthen India’s contemporary cultural ties globally by revisiting its shared heritage, at a time when soft power diplomacy and people-to-people ties is India’s new leverage towards building a global image.

Besides, the provision under National Mission for Manuscripts, for activities related to the recently launched Gyan Bharatam Mission which aims to identify manuscripts available in the country, their documentation and access, has got another Rs 60 crore this year, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push towards classical languages.

 

Divya A
Divya A
twitter

Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement