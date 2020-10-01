With 40k vehicles, Akali Dal’s 3 ‘kisan marches’ will head to Chandigarh today

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lead a tractor march in protest against the farm Bills in Sri Muktsar Sahib. (PTI)

As many as two lakh people will join three separate ‘kisan marches’ in 40,000 vehicles starting from all three Sikh religious Takhts in Punjab to Chandigarh on Thursday where the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hand over a memorandum demanding revocation of the recently passed agricultural Acts to the Central government through the Punjab Governor, SAD said here on Wednesday.

SAD senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said while party president Sukhbir Singh Badal would lead the ‘kisan march’ from Akal Takht, Amritsar, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would lead the march from Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo and senior party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra from Takht Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib.

SAD has tweaked the schedule of ‘kisan marches’. Earlier, Harsimrat was to lead the march from Akal Takht, the highest of the five Sikh Takhts and Sukhbir from Takht Damdama Sahib.

Cheema said ‘kisan march’ led by SAD president from Akal Takht led would travel via Jalandhar, Phagwara, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Kurali and Mullanpur before culminating at Chandigarh. He said the march from Talwandi Sabo would travel via Maur, Rampura, Tapa, Barnala, Sangrur, Bhawanigarh, Patiala, Rajpura, Airport light, Zirakpur and Chandigarh. The march from Anandpur Sahib will join the march being led by the SAD president at Ropar bypass.

Cheema said while the ‘kisan marches’ from Amritsar and Talwandi Sabo would start at 8 am, the ones from Anandpur Sahib would start at 10 am. He said that due to shortage of time the programme scheduled to be held at the Dussehra ground at Mohali on the same day had been cancelled and marches would now culminate at Chandigarh.

Asked how much challenge the marches posed to the state government’s fight against Covid, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “I do not know how many people will participate in SAD’s marches, but Centre is responsible for this. Centre is not budging from its stance. Centre has betrayed Punjab.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd