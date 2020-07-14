With 357 new cases, Punjab sees sharpest single-day spike

Five judicial officers and 26 officials in Punjab and Haryana have been quarantined from July 9 onwards.(Express Photo/Representational) Five judicial officers and 26 officials in Punjab and Haryana have been quarantined from July 9 onwards.(Express Photo/Representational)

In the sharpest ever spike in new cases in a day, 357 new cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infection to 8,178. Prior to this, maximum number of cases reported in a day were 302 when pilgrims from Nanded had returned to the state.

Five more deaths were reported — three from Jalandhar (Two men aged 37 and 54 and a 65-year-old woman), and two from Amritsar (men aged 72 and 48). With this, the total death count due to Covid-19 reached 204, breaching the 200 mark.

Maximum new positive cases (88) were reported from Patiala, at least 30 of them contacts of patients. Top Khana Mod in Patiala was declared a containment zone. In Patiala district, three more areas were declared micro-containment zones (5 to 14 cases), taking the total number of such zones in the district to six.

Of the new cases on Monday, Ludhiana reported 65 cases and Jalandhar reported 53 cases. Police cases in Moga, Ludhiana surge.

Five policemen including a DSP-rank official from Moga, seven from Ludhiana city and four from Ludhiana rural, tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

Moga, PPS officer Jasbinder Singh (49), posted as DSP (Baghapurana) tested positive. He is the resident of Ludhiana and has been home quarantined. A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two head constables, aged 32 and 33, — all three posted as assistant readers with SP (detective) — and a 50-year-old ASI posted at Baghapurana police station also tested positive in Moga.

A 20-year-old motorbike theft accused arrested by Fatehgarh Panjtoor police also tested positive in Moga.

In Ludhiana city, seven policemen tested positive. These include: A 22-year-old constable and a 49-year-old ASI (both posted at Moti Nagar police station), a 46-year-old ASI (incharge Dharampura police post), a 42-year-old head constable (division number 7 police station) and three cops posted with CIA-1 staff (two ASIs aged 50 and a head constable aged 32).

Four cops — two head constables and two constables, posted at Mullanpur Dakha police station of Ludhiana (Rural), tested positive, taking total number of infected policemen from this police station to fourteen.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana DCP (law and order) Ashwani Kapoor recovered and joined back his duty Monday.

The Moga police also re-arrested the accused who had tested positive on July 7, and had fled from isolation ward of Community Health Centre (CHC) Baghapurana, Sunday.

Bathinda judge’s wife, Mohali CJM test positive

The wife of District and Sessions Judge also tested positive. The judge had tested positive earlier. Mohali Chief Judicial Magistrate also tested positive for the infection. Five judicial officers and 26 officials in Punjab and Haryana have been quarantined from July 9 onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.