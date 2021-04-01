With 3,187 cases, Punjab records its highest ever single-day spike

Health workers take swab samples for Covid testing at the government dispensary in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

Punjab scaled yet another Covid peak Thursday as it reported 3,187 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 60 more fatalities due to it.

The state on March 26 had recorded a maximum daily surge of 3,176 infections. The fresh infectons pushed the cumulative count of cases to 2,42,895 while the death toll jumped to 6,926, as per a medical bulletin issued by the government.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 416 cases, followed by Mohali (409), Ludhiana (376), Amritsar (332) and Patiala (268), among new cases. The districts that recorded deaths included Amritsar (11), Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (9 each), Ludhiana (8), SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar (4 each), Gurdaspur (3), Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran (2 each), and Barnala, Bathinda, Pathankot and Kapurthala (one each).

Punjab now has 24,644 active cases of which 33 critical patients are on ventilator support while 334 are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Thursday took the first dose of the vaccine at a special camp. “I’m feeling fine after taking my first jab. Let us all ensure that each eligible adult is vaccinated,” said Mahajan. while urging all those who are eligible to get inoculated at the earliest.

On day one of the vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age, a total of 48,880 beneficiaries received the first dose of the vbaccine.

Mahajan said the inoculation drive was now being carried out on all days of the week in the state to save precious human lives from the pandemic and as many as 9,57,091 persons have been vaccinated in the state so far.