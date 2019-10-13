PM Modi, most followed global leader on Instagram, crosses 30-million mark

In a sign of his growing global appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday crossed the 30-million follower mark on Instagram. PM Modi, who is the most followed global leader on the social media platform, has twice the number of followers than US President Donald Trump.

While the US President’s predecessor, Barack Obama, has 24.8 million followers, Trump is trailing behind at 14.9 million followers.

“PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram. He is the most followed world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth,” BJP working president JP Nadda said in a tweet.

Among other global leaders, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 25.6 million followers and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has 3.2 million followers. The Royal Family’s Instagram which usually posts updates of the Queen and the Royal family of the UK has 6.7 million followers.

PM Modi is quite active on social media where he usually posts updates about various campaigns — both party and government — and international summits. In September, hehad crossed the 50-million follower mark on Twitter,

PM Modi tops the charts on most social media platforms in India as well, thanks to his active social media presence. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 906 thousand followers on Instagram and around 10.1 million followers on Twitter. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has a following of 3.6 million on Twitter and 3.2 million on Facebook.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has 15.6 million followers on Twitter and 6.9 million followers on Facebook, while another 149 thousand follow the AAP leader on Instagram.