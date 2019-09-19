With 3 panels, J&K admin gears up for transition to UTs

As Jammu and Kashmir transitions towards taking shape as two Union Territories after the scrapping of its special status, the Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration is tasked with three key concerns — the creation of a new financial architecture for the two UTs, the legislative restructuring and a massive development push.

The state’s administration has constituted three committees to chart the necessary administrative steps and legal formalities in the run-up to October 31, when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act comes into effect.

The committees comprise a ‘committee for financial matters’ in the proposed UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a ‘committee for devising the modalities for functioning’ of the two UTs and a third committee for ‘staff- related issues’ in the proposed UTs.

Principal Secretary (Planning) and J&K Government’s spokesperson Rohit Kansal told The Indian Express, “Every ministry and department of the Government of India is engaging with the state” and that “no sector of the economy is being left untouched.”

“Development is a major priority of the government. We are taking a lot of initiatives cutting across sectors. The focus continues to be to reach out to every individual, whether it is in expanding the safety net through expansion of social welfare schemes, or helping farmers gain remunerative prices for their produce, or in helping families generate more and stable incomes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Law is working overtime to settle the issue with regard to the four areas mentioned in the J&K Reorganisation Bill — central Acts that will be made applicable to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, state laws that will be repealed, state laws that will be applicable with amendments and state acts that will remain in force in the two UTs post October 31.

References to “the constitution of J&K” will also be removed as part of the legislative restructuring of the state of J&K as two UTs. This will be followed by the distribution of assets between the two UTs.