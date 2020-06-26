With 20,000 cases, UP among top 5 infected states

Arts college students make a painting on a city road coronavirus epidemic in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Arts college students make a painting on a city road coronavirus epidemic in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday became the fifth-most Covid-19 affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, as the cumulative number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus reached 20,193 with the addition of 654 cases.

With 15 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the toll mounted to 611. Two deaths each occurred in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Etawah and Farrukhabad, and one each in Lalitpur, Mainpuri, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Noida. At present, Agra tops the fatality list with 85 deaths, followed by Meerut with 76 deaths, Ghaziabad with 49 deaths and Kanpur Nagar with 43 deaths.

With the highest single-day jump for any UP district so far, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) recorded 143 new cases. Neighbouring Ghaziabad was second on the list with 84 cases. Lucknow reported 34 infections, followed by 33 in Meerut, 23 in Badaun, 22 each in Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur, 21 in Firozabad, 18 in Bijnor, 17 Ayodhya, and 16 in Aligarh.

Though the mortality rate has shown signs of slowing down in the last two days, it has increased from 2.66 per cent on June 1 to 3.02 per cent at present.

According to the government data, 12,118 out of the total cases, or 60 per cent, were recorded this month, while 64.50 per cent of the deaths occurred in June.

While the first 10,000 cases were reported in 95 days, the next 10,000 came in just 19 days. According to the data, the first 300 deaths occurred in 70 days, while the next 300 were recorded in the last 16 days. The toll at the start of the month was 222.

The only silver lining is the increasing recovery rate, which is close to 65 per cent, with 13,119 patients having been discharged so far from hospitals. The active case count on Thursday was 6,463.

Meanwhile, according to the district-level data, Noida has the highest active caseload, with 763 patients still undergoing treatment for Covid-19, followed by 575 in Ghaziabad and 401 in Lucknow. Noida, however, also became the first district to reach a triple-digit figure of recoveries, with 1,028 patients discharged from medical facilities till date.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said ASHA workers have tracked over 18.53 lakh migrant workers and 1,623 of them were found symptomatic, Awasthi said. “Of the symptomatic people, 217 have been found coronavirus positive and are undergoing treatment,” he said, adding that the government was emphasising on surveillance to check the spread of the virus.

