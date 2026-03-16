With 2-vote win in local polls, grandson of iconic Goan Jack de Sequeira makes a splash on electoral debut

Shortly after securing a dramatic victory in the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jack Sukhija paid tribute to his grandfather, Dr Jack de Sequeira, by visiting the iconic leader’s statue at Dona Paula. Sukhija said it was a gesture of respect to the ideals of service and dedication that his grandfather stood for and vowed to carry forward his legacy of public service.

Dr Jack de Sequiera, widely regarded as the ‘Father of the Opinion Poll (a reference to the 1967 referendum held in Goa)’, was the leader of the Opposition in Goa’s first Legislative Assembly. He was the founding president of the United Goans Party (UGP) and led the movement that ensured that the coastal state retained its distinct identity during the historic referendum of 1967, which is popularly known as the Opinion Poll.

Sukhija, representing the ‘Ami Panjekar’ panel, defeated the BJP-backed incumbent candidate in ward 17 — comprising Fontainhas, Alto Guimares, Fr Agnel road, Altinho, Montepio and surrounding areas — by just two votes. The panel led by Revenue Minister and BJP’s Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate recorded a thumping victory in the poll, winning 27 out of 30 wards in the civic body, while ‘Ami Panjekar’ got three seats.

After completing his B.Com in 2000, Sukhija did an MBA from the Goa Institute of Management in 2002. He has been working with his family-run heritage hotel in Panaji. He is the president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), the apex body representing hotels and travel trade in the state, and has been on the association’s management committee for over a decade. He has also been associated with the NGO, Goa Heritage Action Group, in heritage conservation initiatives. He is presently a director at Heritage First Goa.

Sukhija said that though he has been affiliated with the AAP “on and off” since 2017, it is only in the last six months that he has become “actively” involved. The CCP election marks his first foray into electoral politics.

“I will try to address the issues of Panaji the best I can. There has been a long hiatus when it comes to my family’s involvement in politics. So, it (contesting election) was an experiment to see if people from different backgrounds can enter the local council and effect change,” he told The Indian Express.

“The biggest problem that no one talks about is the hollowing out of the city. Only about 35-40% of the voters in Panaji live in Panaji. The rest are spread all around. Most of the built infrastructure and buildings are very old… they are going for redevelopment. They were not designed for vehicular movement, so there are fewer parking spaces. The [Mandovi] riverfront being flooded with casinos… depending on casinos as a money spinner… is an issue, especially the offshore casinos. The corporation has done a decent job with waste management, but it can always be improved. That the council is lacking money and having little power, like most cities, is another major issue,” Sukhija said.

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On whether he would be contesting from Panaji in next year’s Assembly elections, Sukhija gave a measured response. “It is too soon to talk about the Assembly polls. I have just entered council politics. I want to concentrate on doing a good job,” he said.

Efficient waste management, green cover preservation, smarter civic infrastructure, heritage conservation, better drainage and sewage coordination, transparent governance, better regulation of traffic, and managing the impact of overtourism in heritage areas are among the focus areas for Sukhija in his ward limits.

He said a “community first” approach was key to his campaign and the aim was to reach out to every voter and offer them an alternative choice. “With this consultative process, we can work on ward-specific issues,” he added.