With 1,036 new Covid cases, Nagpur records highest single-day spike

The recovery rate has also been falling in Nagpur district, with only 123 patients being discharged on Friday. (Representational)

Cases of coronavirus infection continue to surge in Nagpur district, with the daily count of new cases crossing 1,000 for the first time on Friday, which also recorded 27 deaths.

The district reported 1,036 new Covid-19 cases, 169 from rural areas and 867 from within city limits, on Friday, taking the total case tally to 12,745. Of these, 911 cases were from city areas while 239 were from outside the district.

The death toll reached 447 on Friday, of which 321 deaths have taken place in August alone. As many as 316 deaths have been reported from the city, 73 from rural areas and 58 from outside the district.

The overall case tally of Vidarbha was 28,528 till Thursday, almost double of the region’s figure in July, 14,334. The death toll in the region also crossed the 800-mark on Friday.

The recovery rate has also been falling in Nagpur district, with only 123 patients being discharged on Friday. So far, 5,639 people have recovered in the district, taking the recovery rate to about 44 per cent, which is way below the national and state average. The mortality rate has also gone up to 3.5 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd