With 100 crore Hindus, India is ‘Hindu Rashtra’: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

On a day when the Union cabinet approved the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, BJP MP Ravi Kishan Wednesday termed India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ stating as the population of the Hindu community accounts for about 100 crore.

“The population of Hindus is 100 crore. So obviously India is a Hindu Rashtra. There are so many Muslim and Christian countries. It is amazing that we have a country called ‘Bharat’ to keep alive our culture,” Kishan told news agency ANI.

He added, “If there can be Muslim and Christian countries, why can’t be a Hindu country.”

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Upper House that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be conducted on religious lines.

The bill aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive with Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

