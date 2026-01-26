After witchcraft accusations, child’s killing shakes Jharkhand village

Two residents of the village have been arrested by the Maranghada police.

google-preferred-btn
After witchcraft accusations, child’s killing shakes Jharkhand villageA six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Khunti district.

A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death Friday in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, with the child’s father alleging that the killing was an act of revenge after his wife was earlier branded a “witch” by villagers. Two residents of the village have been arrested by the Maranghada police.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, Laxman Munda, 40, a resident of Salgajola village, he was informed by his relative Sobran Munda that his younger son, Vishnu Munda, had been taken into the Lodrolata forest and killed by Jagarnath Munda alias Jagar Munda of Bhima Toli village.

Alarmed by the information, Laxman informed his brother-in-law and other relatives, after which a group of villagers went to the forest location indicated by the informant. There, they allegedly found the child dead. “The boy had visible injuries on his head, face and abdomen, and was already dead, the complaint stated,” said Sobran Munda, Laxman’s relative.

In his statement to the police, Laxman alleged that a few months ago, a child from Bhima Toli village had died, following which his wife was accused of practising witchcraft and was threatened with dire consequences. He claimed that the same individuals had earlier warned that his children would be killed in retaliation.

Also Read | Why accusations of witchcraft persist in India

Sobran Munda further alleged that Laxman’s son was lured away while playing in the fields near his house and taken to the forest, where he was murdered.

He said that Jagarnath assaulted the child with the wooden handle of a spade. He claimed that Jagarnath acted at the behest of Raghu Munda, whose grandson had died around two to three months ago. “After that death, accusations were made that Vishnu’s mother practised witchcraft. There were threats that the family would be harmed,” he said.

Family members alleged that while Jagarnath carried out the assault, Raghu Munda instigated the crime.

Story continues below this ad

A police official said that both the accused have been arrested and questioning is under way.

“The case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 238(a) of the BNS, 2023, besides Sections 3 and 4 of the Jharkhand Witchcraft Prohibition Act, 2001, which deal with branding a person as a witch and related harassment and violence,” an official said.

Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement