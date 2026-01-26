After witchcraft accusations, child’s killing shakes Jharkhand village

A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death Friday in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, with the child’s father alleging that the killing was an act of revenge after his wife was earlier branded a “witch” by villagers. Two residents of the village have been arrested by the Maranghada police.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, Laxman Munda, 40, a resident of Salgajola village, he was informed by his relative Sobran Munda that his younger son, Vishnu Munda, had been taken into the Lodrolata forest and killed by Jagarnath Munda alias Jagar Munda of Bhima Toli village.

Alarmed by the information, Laxman informed his brother-in-law and other relatives, after which a group of villagers went to the forest location indicated by the informant. There, they allegedly found the child dead. “The boy had visible injuries on his head, face and abdomen, and was already dead, the complaint stated,” said Sobran Munda, Laxman’s relative.