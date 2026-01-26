After witchcraft accusations, child’s killing shakes Jharkhand village

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death Friday in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, with the child’s father alleging that the killing was an act of revenge after his wife was earlier branded a “witch” by villagers. Two residents of the village have been arrested by the Maranghada police.
According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, Laxman Munda, 40, a resident of Salgajola village, he was informed by his relative Sobran Munda that his younger son, Vishnu Munda, had been taken into the Lodrolata forest and killed by Jagarnath Munda alias Jagar Munda of Bhima Toli village.
Alarmed by the information, Laxman informed his brother-in-law and other relatives, after which a group of villagers went to the forest location indicated by the informant. There, they allegedly found the child dead. “The boy had visible injuries on his head, face and abdomen, and was already dead, the complaint stated,” said Sobran Munda, Laxman’s relative.
In his statement to the police, Laxman alleged that a few months ago, a child from Bhima Toli village had died, following which his wife was accused of practising witchcraft and was threatened with dire consequences. He claimed that the same individuals had earlier warned that his children would be killed in retaliation.
Sobran Munda further alleged that Laxman’s son was lured away while playing in the fields near his house and taken to the forest, where he was murdered.
He said that Jagarnath assaulted the child with the wooden handle of a spade. He claimed that Jagarnath acted at the behest of Raghu Munda, whose grandson had died around two to three months ago. “After that death, accusations were made that Vishnu’s mother practised witchcraft. There were threats that the family would be harmed,” he said.
Family members alleged that while Jagarnath carried out the assault, Raghu Munda instigated the crime.
A police official said that both the accused have been arrested and questioning is under way.
“The case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 238(a) of the BNS, 2023, besides Sections 3 and 4 of the Jharkhand Witchcraft Prohibition Act, 2001, which deal with branding a person as a witch and related harassment and violence,” an official said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Some animals have the ability to detect fear through chemical signals, such as sweat and breath. Dogs, horses, sharks, snakes, rats, elephants, rabbits, and wolves are among the animals that possess this extraordinary sense. This sensitivity helps them assess danger, respond to threats, and survive in their environments.