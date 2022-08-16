scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan were among the leaders who extended their wishes to Arvind Kejriwal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 5:41:47 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 54 today. (Express File Photo)

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and wished for his healthy life. The Aam Aadmi Party chief turned 54 on Tuesday.

“Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health,” PM Modi tweeted. The AAP supremo thanked PM Modi for his wishes.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the AAP chief. Delhi LG Saxena also extended his wishes to Kejriwal.

Several AAP leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also wished Kejriwal.

“The man who transformed politics in India and empowered common man to lead the change – I wish him a very happy birthday. May god bless him with a long life to serve the country. @ArvindKejriwal,” Punjab CM tweeted.

Attaching a news report about the students who shifted to the government schools from private ones, Sisodia lauded Kejriwal’s “model of education”. “Must read… interesting testimonies of Delhi govt school students who shifted from private schools. This is @ArvindKejriwal model of education which is needed to make India, the number-one country. Happy Birthday @ArvindKejriwal Sir,” Sisodia tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also extended their wishes to Kejriwal. “Happy Birthday @ArvindKejriwal ji. Praying for your good health and well-being. Best wishes!” Mamata wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

While extending his greetings to Kejriwal, CM Vijayan said he wished for a long life of service to people as “we work together to build a more prosperous and stronger democratic India”.

“Greetings to Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji on your 54th birthday. Best wishes for a long life of service to our people as we work together to build a more prosperous and stronger democratic India,” he tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule too extended birthday wishes to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, the seventh Chief Minister of Delhi, has been serving the post since February 2015. The bureaucrat-turned-politician had briefly held the post between December 2013 and February 2014, but he stepped down after 49 days of assuming power.

