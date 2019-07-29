WIPO Director General Francis Gurry: ‘In India, govt is main R&D investor… push from industry needed’

India has risen five ranks in the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (WIPO’s) Global Innovation Index this year, becoming the 52nd most innovative economy in the world, but falling short of its target to be in the top 50. With the country now setting its sights on the top 25 ranks, WIPO Director General Francis Gurry, in an interview with PRABHA RAGHAVAN, identifies the measures it may have to take, and how the changing trajectory of trade and innovation will impact the global intellectual property framework.

Was India’s performance within your expectations? Why did it miss its target?

Yes, I think it was. India’s performance is part of a trend… of going from 81 to 52 in four to five years, which is exceptional.

Part of the explanation (for India missing its target) is it is a vast, large and diverse country (with various priorities). We are not just measuring (cities like) Bengaluru, we are measuring the whole country (for GII).

Innovation is a complex and long-term phenomenon. I would say… the level of investment in research and development (here) is below what you might expect from a high performer in innovation… 0.3 per cent of GDP invested in R&D is way below, let’s say, the OECD average of about 2.2 per cent, top innovation performers like Sweden — 4.4 per cent — or Israel, which is even higher.

The government is the principal investor in R&D. That’s not highly unusual… but it does signal that an effort on the part of the Indian industry and business in investing more in R&D is needed.

What would help India reach the top 25 ranks?

An important factor (for high-innovation countries) is a high-level focus from the leadership on innovation as a central element of the economic strategy. You see this in many countries… Japan, China, where their leadership is very big on innovation…

In India, the focus from the Prime Minister… is an important factor. The demographic situation is also in India’s favour… there’s a young population, with its energy, enthusiasm and optimism. There are other areas of excellence — creative industries and exports, exports in ICT, a number of scientific publications coming up… to build upon.

As medical technology is this year’s GII theme, what scope for innovation do you see in this field? Do you think policy measures are geared up to support it?

One of the features of innovation is it’s a market-based system for the most part, and that means you have the demand playing a role in determining the direction of innovation.

Some of the specific areas of importance are the conjunction of biology and digital technology, which is most noticeable perhaps in genomics. That leads us to a situation where we need to focus some policy attention on data, because powering all of this is data. And, whose data is it? It’s your data, my data, everyone’s data, and we should be concerned about the various dimensions around that.

Countries often struggle to balance protection of intellectual property with providing citizens affordable access to innovation. Where does WIPO stand on this?

This is an area… where there is flexibility for each country and that is recognition that the circumstances of each country differ. The general …position we try to promote is that it is for each country… to find the balance that it needs…

That is not easy. There will always be tension — the need to… provide the right incentive framework for investment in R&D… on the one hand and on the other, the need to share the social benefit of the innovation. We need to ensure there is an appropriate competitive structure. That, in pharmaceuticals, generally consists of a mix between research-based industry and generics. Many research-based companies actually have generic arms.