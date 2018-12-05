Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu calls all-party meet on December 10

RAJYA SABHA Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called an all-party meeting on December 10, sources said on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, according to sources close to her, is likely to meet floor leaders of the parties the next day, although a final decision has not been taken yet.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from December 11.

The two meetings convened by the presiding officers are intended to build a consensus with regard to the issues to be taken up during the session to ensure a smooth conduct of the session. In fact, the outcome of the assembly elections in five states is expected to set the mood of members at the outset.

The counting of votes, on December 11, will coincide with the beginning of the session. A BJP defeat would embolden the Opposition to get aggressive and stall proceedings. By the same measure, a victory would boost the government self-confidence and demoralise the Opposition.

This will be the last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition is expected to raise several issues — ranging from the Rafale deal to the working of the CBI — to target the government.