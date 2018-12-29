Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned again amid protests

The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned for the day without transacting any business after uproar by Opposition members over construction of a dam on the Cauvery river and other issues.

Members of AIADMK and DMK trooped into the well, shouting slogans over construction of Mekadatu Dam. SP members were on their feet, trying to raise the issue of mob violence in Bulandshahr. Some members from Andhra Pradesh, too, were in the well, demanding special status for the state.

Earlier, the secretary general informed members of the House about passing of triple talaq Bill in Lok Sabha while Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out the list of Bills that would be presented before the House for passing, including juvenile justice Bill, DNA fingerprints Bill and President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Naidu indicated that 30 minutes to 3 hours have been allotted for discussion on different Bills. However, the House could not function amid the uproar.

Naidu said he did not see any reason for the protests after the chair had agreed on a discussion on all issues and the government had no objection to it. “We have to take some action,” he said before adjourning proceedings for the day.