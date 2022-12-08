Opposition unites on 22 hot issues, need for less disruptions; TMC, AAP join strategy meet

Opposition parties put up a united face on Wednesday and decided to corner the government jointly on issues such as price-rise, unemployment, “attack on the Constitution”, and alleged misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents.

Leaders of 14 parties attended the meeting, which saw a near-unanimity about the need for minimal disruption of Houses. The sense was that disruption of the Houses should be resorted to as the last step.

Sinking their political differences, the Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attended a meeting conveyed by Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The two parties have in the past skipped Opposition meetings, sending a signal that the Opposition was a house divided.

Sources said the leaders identified 22 issues to be raised in both Houses under different rules and procedures.

Kharge said: “Parliament is the abode of democratic deliberation. We, the like-minded parties, will strongly raise all issues relevant to people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Opposition getting more chances to participate, therefore we expect the Government to walk its talk.”

Noting that laws made in haste attract judicial scrutiny, Kharge said, “We expect all important Bills to be sent to Joint or Select Committees so that they are carefully examined. We are ready to extend full cooperation in Parliamentary processes and debates.”

The leaders also decided to demand allocation of more time to smaller parties.

Explained In bid for Opposition unity, some heat, some cold The presence of TMC and AAP at a meeting convened by the Congress president will certainly put an end to talk about divisions in the Opposition camp in Parliament. While Opposition unity from an electoral point of view is easier said than done and the road is paved with obstacles, unity in Parliament is a low hanging fruit which can be attained. The fact, however, still remains that some opposition parties — like the TRS, SP and the BSP — stayed away from the meeting.

There was unanimity among the parties on demanding discussions on price-rise, unemployment, what they termed as attack on independent institutions and misuse of investigation agencies for “political vendetta against opposition” parties, “collapse” of autonomous bodies and “declining credibility” of the Election Commission.

Other issues they plan to raise in Parliament include the cyber attack on AIIMS and suspected data theft of millions; the Centre’s failure to give a legal/statutory guarantee of MSP to farmers; dilution of rights-based laws such as Forest Rights Act, RTI, MGNREGA; the government’s attack on judiciary and refusal to accept recommendation of Supreme Court Collegium; quota for EWS category in the wake of the SC judgment; the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi; the falling Rupee; decreasing exports and declining GDP growth rate; rise in air pollution across the country; an increase in crimes and atrocities against women; attacks on people from Kashmiri Pandit communities; rising communal polarisation and hate speeches; and issues related to federal structure and ‘bulldozing’ role of Governors.

Among leaders who took part in the meeting are Congress’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK’s T R Baalu, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem, RJD’s Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, MDMK’s Vaiko, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, RSP’s N K Premchandran, Muslim League’s E T Muhammed Basheer, and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah.