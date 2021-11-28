With Farm Laws Repeal Bill on agenda, winter session of Parliament set to begin on Monday

The Winter Session of the Parliament, beginning Monday, is likely to be action-packed with the government ready to introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill following significant protests by the farmers for nearly a year.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet had cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur stating that the “formalities” to repeal the three laws — Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — have been completed. “In the upcoming session, it will be our priority to repeal the three farm laws,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in fact, has issued a whip for its members in Rajya Sabha to remain present in House to support the government through the day on Monday, November 29, indicating the government’s intent to repeal the three contentious farm laws in the first week of the Parliament.

Congress, too, has jumped into action, stating that it will press for repealing the three farm laws on the very first day of the Parliament besides seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who died of Covid-19. Its leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has also demanded that the House pass a condolence resolution for the farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation.

According to PTI, the bill states that though “only a small group of farmers are protesting” against the laws, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

Besides the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the government will introduce and deliberate on 25 other bills, including the highly-anticipated Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India with certain exemptions. It also seeks to set up a framework for the creation of the official digital currency, which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

With the Uttar Pradesh elections around the corner, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment Bill) —which aims to amend the state’s SC and ST list — also gains significance. A similar Bill to amend the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes of Tripura will also be considered.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties are set to convene on November 29 ahead of the Parliament session. A senior Trinamool Congress leader however has stated that the party “most probably will not attend” the meeting convened by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, adding that it is “disinterested” in coordinating with the Congress during the upcoming winter session.