Cabinet panel recommends Nov 29-Dec 23 Winter Session

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from November 29 to December 23, according to sources.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have simultaneous sitting but with Covid-19 protocols in place, the sources said. The session is likely to have 19 sittings.

Winter Session was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but Parliament met for Budget Session and Monsoon Session this year.

With the Opposition demanding a debate on the Pegasus snooping allegations and repeal of three farm laws in the previous session, both issues are likely to come up in Winter session as well.

The session will also be held in the backdrop of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress along with regional parties preparing for elections in five states early next year.

Sources said the Covid-19 protocols and social distancing would continue in the Winter Session as the pandemic is not over yet. “But Parliament is expected to function almost normally as most of the MPs as well as the staff are vaccinated fully,” said an official.

Officials of both Houses are expected to meet soon to finalise the protocols that have to be followed in the session.