Winter session: On Day 8, disruptions continue in both Houses over Rafale, Cauvery issues

The Congress and the Treasury Benches in the Rajya Sabha traded charges over the Rafale deal on Friday, with the Congress agreeing to a discussion only if the government announces a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the deal.

Congress leader and deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, said, “My party is ready to discuss the issue of purchase of Rafale jets from French company Dassault, but the government should agree for a probe into the deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.”

In response, Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is ready to discuss all issues, including the Rafale deal, but the “opposition is running away”. He also said that he had met Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of other parties in an effort to end the stalemate in the House.

Goel also introduced the proclamation for President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which will be taken up for discussion. To Azad’s objection regarding President’s Rule in J&K, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed the House that the matter will be discussed soon since the government has moved a statutory resolution on the same and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has admitted it.

Sharma assured the house that the Congress was ready for a discussion on all important issues and demanded an immediate debate on the imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356 of the Constitution.

The House has been witnessing disruptions for the past eight days over the Rafale jet deal, Cauvery river, and other issues.

The House was adjourned as the AIADMK and DMK members continued their protest over the Cauvery river issue, while the Congress continued their demand for a JPC probe.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the eighth consecutive day on Friday as members from the Congress, AIADMK and TDP trooped into the well and shouted slogans. One AIADMK member also showered pieces of paper on the Secretariat staff seated in the middle of the chamber.

AIADMK members protested against the proposed construction of a dam across Cauvery river, while TDP members shouted slogans to demand a special package for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan first adjourned proceedings till 12 noon, and later for the day.