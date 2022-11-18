scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Winter session of Parliament from December 7: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi, who was in the Telangana today as part of BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana' condemned the attack on the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind here.

He alleged that Telangana used to be a surplus state earlier, but it has become a 'debt-ridden' state now. (File Photo)

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the winter session of Parliament would begin from December 7 to 29.

In a tweet, he said, “Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate.” Joshi, who was in the city today as part of BJP’s ‘Parliament Pravas Yojana’ condemned the attack on the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind here.

“… I strongly condemn this attitude of the TRS and its goondaism and threatening the people’s representative and even those who are supporting the BJP,” he told reporters.

He alleged that Telangana used to be a surplus state earlier, but it has become a ‘debt-ridden’ state now.

“Some people like KCR, KTR, their families and some Ministers have become rich but the state and its people are getting poorer by the day,” he claimed.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:46:49 pm
India plans to showcase Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival at G20

