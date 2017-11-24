Direct govt to summon House: Congress to President

The political slugfest over the delay in convening of the Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday reached the door steps of the Rashtrapati Bhawan as the Congress approached President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to direct the government to summon Parliament at the earliest.

The main opposition party told the President that the government is “avoiding facing Parliament” and “answer on its flawed and unpopular policies and decisions and rampant corruption”.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the Members of Parliament are being denied the timely opportunity to discharge their Constitutional duties. It also undermines the institution of Parliament itself and calls for President’s urgent intervention as the custodian of the Constitution,” Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in a letter to the President.

The Congress has been alleging that the government is running away from Parliament because of the Gujarat elections. It is keen to keep the issue alive and make it a talking point in Gujarat. The government, on the other hand, on Wednesday signaled that the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be held between December 15 and January 5. Voting for Gujarat elections ends on December 14.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to meet on Friday to decide the dates for the Winter Session.

The Congress in its letter, signed also by its Parliamentary leaders Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Deepender Hooda, told the President that the government has not given any justification for the inordinate delay in convening of the session, but the “apparent reason informally mentioned” by it is the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

“In the past too, many state Assembly elections were held when Parliament was in session but no session was deferred on the grounds of state Assembly elections. We wish to point that in 2012, the Assembly elections for the state of Gujarat were held on 13 & 17 December but the Parliament session as per practice was duly convened on November 22, 2012 and was adjourned only on December 20, 2012,” the Congress said.

It said Winter Session is preceded by the longest inter-session break after the Monsoon Session. “Thus, not convening of Winter Session on time will set an unhealthy precedent. It is clear that the government is avoiding facing Parliament and answer on its flawed and unpopular policies and decisions and rampant corruption.”

