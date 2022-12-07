As Winter Session begins, PM Modi urges all parties to support young MPs

Appealing to all parties to work together for a productive session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that young MPs cutting across party lines want effective debates and discussion in Parliament and do not appreciate disruptions in the House.

Modi, who addressed the media at the beginning of the Winter Session, said he has had the opportunity to talk to a number of young MPs during the last few years and many of them have told him about their concern about the continuous stalling of the proceedings in Parliament. He said the young MPs want to take part in the debates and lawmaking effectively and urged other leaders to support them.

The prime minister also urged all party leaders and floor leaders to work together to project India’s talents and efficiency before the world as India holds the G20 presidency.

“This session of Parliament is taking place in the nectar of independence. We are meeting at a time when our country has got the opportunity to chair the G20. At a time that the world is looking up to India and its expectation from us is also high, we got the presidency and it is a big opportunity for us,” PM said. “It is not just a diplomatic event but an opportunity for India to showcase India’s talents and glory to the world,” Modi said adding that the world will know more about the vastness, diversity, and strength of its democracy during this time.

He expressed optimism that political parties will cooperate to showcase India effectively.

Modi also made a special reference to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who will be presiding over the Rajya Sabha proceedings from Wednesday onwards. Modi called him a son of the soil and a farmer’s son.