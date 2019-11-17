Parliament’s winter session begins tomorrow, govt looks to push key ordinances, bills

The Citizenship bill, Ayodhya Act and some other key ordinances will be on the Centre’s agenda as the winter session of the Parliament begins on Monday. The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition would look to gherao the government over the issue of economic slowdown and unemployment, along with the situation in Kashmir and Delhi pollution.

On Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called an all-party meeting ahead of the winter session which was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. A similar meeting was called on Saturday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where he is learnt to have reminded the floors leaders about their cooperation in sitting long hours for conducting legislative and other business in the last session.

The Centre’s main focus in the winter session would be to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, an electoral promise of the ruling BJP which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries. The Bill, which was introduced in Monsoon session, had lapsed due to vehement protests by opposition parties, which criticised the Bill as discriminatory on religious grounds.

Also, since the Supreme Court has given its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Centre is also expected to bring in the Ayodhya Act aiming to set up the Ram temple trust.

The other key agendas on the Centre’s list would be to convert its ordinance on reducing the corporate tax rate into law, in an effort to arrest the slowdown in the economy and boost growth. The ordinance, issued in September, seeks amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.

The government also plans to act on another ordinance passed in September, banning sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

In its first parliamentary session after returning to power in May, the BJP-led NDA government had successfully pushed some key legislations like the triple talaq bill, the UAPA Bill and passing a resolution scrapping special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

During the winter session, a special joint sitting of the both the Houses has been planned to mark Constitution Day on November 26. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Houses on the day.

The Winter session will conclude on December 13.