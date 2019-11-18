Winter-grade fuel suited for Ladakh launched

LAUNCHING A specially manufactured efficient fuel suited for Ladakh, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government was committed to bring the Leh-Ladakh region on a par with the rest of the country. He also said abrogation of Article 370 was the right step in this direction.

He said hydro electric and solar power projects planned for Ladakh at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore will produce 7,500 MW power and will be ready in four years.

Shah made the comments as he launched, through video conference, a special winter-grade diesel for the high-altitude region which faces sub-zero temperatures during the winter months.

“The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bring Leh-Ladakh region, which was neglected for the last 70 years, on a par with the rest of the country,” he said. He said that when the abrogation of Article 370 was announced, the Prime Minister said it was a right step to accelerate development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The winter-grade diesel launched by Shah has been produced by the Panipat Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. It has a pour point of minus 33 degree celsius and does not lose its fluidity even in the region’s extreme winter weather unlike normal grade diesel, which is difficult to use in sub-zero temperatures.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and officials of Home Ministry and Petroleum Ministry were present on the occasion.