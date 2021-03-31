Winning bypolls will send message to those who tried to topple government: Gehlot

Gehlot added that leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria keeps on saying that the government will fall within six months. (File)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that a victory of the Congress in the upcoming Assembly by-elections in the state will send a message to those who were trying to ‘topple’ the government.

“I want that the Congress wins all the three seats and a message is sent to those people who were trying to topple the government. You know about the issue that how the BJP did this mockery in front of everyone, how they wanted to break but the blessings of the public remained with us. The public of the state wanted that the Congress continue to work strongly and due to this we managed to defeat them,” said Gehlot while speaking on Tuesday at a public meeting in Rajsamand, one of the three Assembly constituencies where by-elections are scheduled next month.

Gehlot added that leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria keeps on saying that the government will fall within six months.

“I think that six months is about to be completed. His prediction is in front of you. I would want that you fail all their predictions. Give us one chance and make the Congress victorious in the three seats,” said Gehlot.

The Rajsamand constituency was held BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari and after her death, the BJP has fielded her daughter Deepti from the seat. The Congress has fielded Tansukh Bohara from the constituency. Since the past several years, the seat was held by the BJP. Gehlot appealed to the voters on Tuesday to give Congress a chance and promised development in the area.

Gehlot, along with other Congress leaders including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, with whom he had a public fallout last year, held public meetings at all the three constituencies — Rajsamand in Rajsamand district, Sujangarh in Churu district and Sahara in Bhilwara district.

The other Congress leaders present during the meetings included AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

All the three candidates for the bypolls filed their nominations on Tuesday.

Speaking at Sujangarh, Pilot said that the bypoll results will send a message to the BJP in the state and Centre over the dissatisfaction of the public on issues including the three farm laws and increasing prices.

“Master Meghwal ji is not between us now. But when I was the state president, he worked with me for a long time as a senior vice-president, gave me strength individually, strengthened the party, and bolstered the voice of this region. Today, his son is contesting the elections. I appeal to all that on April 17, by pressing the hand symbol, you send him to the Assembly,” said Pilot.

Cabinet minister late Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, whose death necessitated the by-elections in Sujangarh, was known to be close to Pilot. At the time Pilot had taken off to Delhi with 18 of his loyalist MLAs during last year’s political crisis, Meghwal was hospitalised after a brain stroke, which finally led to his death.

The Congress has fielded his son Manoj for the by-elections.

Speaking at Sahara constituency in Bhilwara, Dotasra said that deceased MLA Kailash Trivedi always strived for the development of the area and appealed to the public to vote for Trivedi’s wife Gayatri Devi, who has been fielded by the party.

Maken too addressed the rallies and urged the public to vote for Congress. He added that hard work by Congress workers will be recognised and rewarded by the party organisation.

Apart from Maheshwari’s daughter in Rajsamand, the BJP has fielded former MLAs Khemaram Meghwal and Ratanlal Jat from the Sujangarh and Sahara seats respectively.

Polling in these three constituencies will be held on April 17, and counting will take place on May 2.