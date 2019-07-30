Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri becomes first IAF pilot to complete wingsuit skydive jump

Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri has become the first Indian Air Force pilot to perform a wingsuit skydive jump. Chaudhri achieved the feat on July 21 during the Kargil Diwas celebrations at Air Force Station in Jodhpur.

The Indian Air Force congratulated Chaudhri for achieving this feat. “Wg Cdr Tarun Chaudhri SC achieved a milestone by accomplishing WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP on 21 July 19. The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF, be it adventures or operations. Congratulations & Touch the Sky with Glory!” the official Twitter handle of the IAF tweeted.

Chronicles of IAF Adventure: Wg Cdr Tarun Chaudhri SC achieved a milestone by accomplishing WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP on 21 July 19. This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 30, 2019

The handle also shared a video with stills of Chaudhri achieving his feet.

The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF , be it adventures or operations. Congratulations & Touch the Sky with Glory!!!@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/Bqy6eTXhBg — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 30, 2019

The jump was accomplished from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8,500 feet. This is the first IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter.