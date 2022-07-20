Windshield of Go First’s Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft’s windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said.
This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.
On Tuesday, Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.