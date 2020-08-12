Winds of change: Venkaiah on high Rajya Sabha productivity

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the release of a book — titled ‘Connecting, Communicating, Changing’ — marking the former’s three years in office, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

At the release of a book marking his three years in office, Vice- President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the functioning of the Upper House has shown “winds of change” as the productivity levels have been going up consistently over the last few sessions. He further mentioned that the attendance of Rajya Sabha committees have been crossing 50 per cent for the first time.

According to a statement, Naidu said analysis has shown that Rajya Sabha’s productivity was declining over the last 25 years. However, the overall productivity of the last eight sessions presided by him in the last three years has been 65.50 per cent, despite the intervening election year, he said.

From 28.90 per cent during the 245th session to 73 per cent in 246th, 27.30 per cent in 247th and “a low of 6.80 per cent during the 248th session”, the Rajya Sabha’s productivity went up to 104 per cent for the 249th session, 99 per cent for the 250th and 76 per cent in the last session, which was the 251st, he said.

However, he regretted that one-third of the functional time of the House was still lost to disruptions, but thanked all the leaders for their cooperation.

According to the statement, the Vice-President said economic power gives the required space and voice for India that it deserves to influence the course of global events. He urged people to “collectively endeavour to leave behind the economic disruption caused by the Covid pandemic and place the country on the much required high growth trajectory”, the statement said.

On a lighter note, he mentioned that contrary to initial apprehensions and hesitancy, the Covid-induced confinement kept him more busy and engaged than before as he could “quickly reset his mind and defined a new normal to cope with the change”.

The book, titled Connecting, Communicating, Changing, primarily defines the “contours of my mission and the outcomes”, he said.

Releasing the print version of the book, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vice-President Naidu speaks from his heart and his speeches are a reflection of his thoughts and emotions. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who released the book’s e-copy, said it was “about connecting with people via communication and for changing India”.

