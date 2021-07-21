Wind blowing from Punjab stirs Pilot camp hopes

What has also stirred hope in the Pilot camp is a retweet by AICC general secretary and Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, following Sidhu's appointment. (File)

THE appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief has given new hope to Congress leaders in neighbouring Rajasthan loyal to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Supporters of Pilot in Rajasthan say that the decision taken in Punjab shows that the

The Pilot faction has been hoping for over a year now that the high command will intervene to address their grievances regarding party affairs in the state.

“The self-respect of the party worker should be protected and they should get opportunities in political appointments. The decision taken in Punjab (elevation of Sidhu as state party president) shows that the high command is strong,” Masuda MLA Rakesh Pareek told The Indian Express.

Pareek was among the 18 loyalist MLAs of Pilot who had sided with him during the political crisis last year, and camped in Haryana and Delhi, before they made their way back.

What has also stirred hope in the Pilot camp is a retweet by AICC general secretary and Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, following Sidhu’s appointment. The post he retweeted said that no regional leaders win elections in their own strength and that the poor and common people vote in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

It went on to say that after becoming CM, leaders such as Amarinder Singh, Gehlot and Sheila Dikshit had tended to believe the party won because of them. Later, Maken had also retweeted a post by Gehlot saying he had

congratulated Sidhu.