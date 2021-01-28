Win this poll for Amma: Palaniswami at Jaya memorial launch

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial built for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Chennai’s Marina beach, next to the memorial built for her mentor and party founder M G Ramachandran, in a grand ceremony attended by all senior cabinet members, AIADMK leaders and hundreds of party cadres. The AIADMK’s show of strength came on a day V K Sasikala was released from jail in Bengaluru.

With its design inspired from a phoenix, a metaphor for Jayalalithaa’s political career, the 15-metre-high structure was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore with consultations with experts from IIT-Madras. The foundation has been strengthened by 500 tonnes of steel and 1,068 cubic metres of concrete while the superstructure is made up of 300 tonnes of steel and 800 cubic metres of concrete.

During the inauguration, Palaniswami devoted most of his speech to list out all important policies and welfare schemes introduced by Jayalalithaa during her four tenures and called it the golden era of Tamil Nadu.

Reminding people about Jayalalithaa’s popular slogans, Palaniswami said that winning the upcoming state polls in May would be the biggest sign of gratitude the party cadres can present to the late chief minister. “We are committed to retain Amma’s (as she was fondly called by followers) government…We all have to work hard to achieve that…We should take our government’s welfare schemes and services to each and every person in the state and win this election for Amma. Let us all take a pledge towards this,” he said.

Either side of the memorial is inscribed with Jayalalithaa’s most popular words – “makkalaal naan, makkalaukkaaga naan” (by the people, for the people). A knowledge park and a museum also captures the major landmarks in her life. With a minitheatre to watch videos on Jayalalithaa’s life, it can accommodate about 100 people and also has a green area planted with 15,000 saplings, granite pathways, besides a 20kW solar system and high-mast ornamental lights.